Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Decreases By 67.6%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.25. 39,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.45. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of 10.75 and a 1 year high of 24.68.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
