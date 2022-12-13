Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Decreases By 67.6%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.25. 39,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.45. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of 10.75 and a 1 year high of 24.68.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

