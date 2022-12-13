Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Declines By 86.5%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
Shares of CYYHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 11,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
