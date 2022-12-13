Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Rises By 354.6%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a growth of 354.6% from the November 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CLP Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. CLP has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

CLP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

