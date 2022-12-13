Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Drops By 30.1%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SBS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

