Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Expands By 58.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.6 %

PMTS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 19,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.40. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Card Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMTS. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,429 shares of company stock valued at $575,706 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Read More

