Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 98.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
E.On Stock Performance
EONGY stock remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
