Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Declines By 68.4%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.24 and a 200 day moving average of 1.39. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 2.66 and a 52-week high of 3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

