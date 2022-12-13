Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Declines By 54.3%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 502,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 616,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 291,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Focus Impact Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.