Short Interest in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Declines By 79.0%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the November 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GGMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 4,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Glenfarne Merger has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Glenfarne Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGMC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.