Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Declines By 71.4%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEOFF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

