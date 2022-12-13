Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Declines By 83.3%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock traded down 0.38 on Tuesday, hitting 14.41. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 13.13. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of 9.12 and a 52 week high of 16.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

