Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 57.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,153. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) by 8,297.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

