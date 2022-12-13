Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 57.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,153. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
