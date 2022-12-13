Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Decreases By 66.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTCMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of HTCMY remained flat at $40.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $65.36.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery ( OTCMKTS:HTCMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.