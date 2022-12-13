Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Increases By 288.8%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,434,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 1,647,879 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,446,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,342,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 443,565 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

