Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rises By 78.9%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.01%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

