Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Declines By 93.8%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KSSRF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 237,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,433. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

