Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 121.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos Trading Down 4.5 %

MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 255,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,064. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

