Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 121.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the November 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Trading Down 4.5 %
MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 255,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,064. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
About Minera Alamos
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minera Alamos (MAIFF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.