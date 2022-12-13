Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Grows By 58.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mineral Resources in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF remained flat at $60.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.