Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Grows By 33.3%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Neometals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:RDRUY traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 6.56. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of 7.07. Neometals has a 1 year low of 5.83 and a 1 year high of 15.00.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.