Short Interest in NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Declines By 89.7%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NGK Spark Plug Price Performance
NGKSY stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NGK Spark Plug has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.
About NGK Spark Plug
