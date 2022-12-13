Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Grows By 42.3%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nidec Stock Up 0.2 %

NJDCY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nidec has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Read More

