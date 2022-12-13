Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Increases By 377.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 377.3% from the November 15th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 1,146,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,052. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

