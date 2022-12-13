Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Decreases By 78.9%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 2.0 %

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

