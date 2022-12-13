Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 55.6%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 6,407,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,526. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

