Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 55.6%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 6,407,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,526. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
