Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Decreases By 82.9%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the November 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Price Performance

PZG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 252,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,172. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

