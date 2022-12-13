Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 31.8%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 167,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 92,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 201,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.