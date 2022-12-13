Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 87.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Perpetual Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $0.56 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
