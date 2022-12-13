Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 87.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $0.56 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.