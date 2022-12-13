Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 87.5%

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $0.56 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.