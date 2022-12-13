Short Interest in Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Expands By 37.7%

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at 18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of 18.25 and a one year high of 18.25.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

