Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Decreases By 50.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POSC remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. Positron has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

