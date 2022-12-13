Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expands By 44.3%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 3,006,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

See Also

