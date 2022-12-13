Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expands By 44.3%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 685,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 3,006,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.