Short Interest in Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Declines By 72.6%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUTIF remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Stories

