Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Declines By 33.2%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 32,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,432. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

