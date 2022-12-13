Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Drops By 39.0%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 593,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,038. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REED. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Reed’s by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Reed’s by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reed’s Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on REED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

