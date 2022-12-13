Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 53.6%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,864. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

