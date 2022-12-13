Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Expands By 54.7%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY remained flat at $18.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,460. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.78%.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

