Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Decreases By 66.7%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.00. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($176.84) to €156.00 ($164.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

