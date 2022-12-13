Short Interest in Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Decreases By 66.7%

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.00. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $190.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($176.84) to €156.00 ($164.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sopra Steria Group (SPSAF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.