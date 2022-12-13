Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 65.0%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 891.0 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

SQNXF stock remained flat at $45.00 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. Square Enix has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Square Enix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

