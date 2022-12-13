Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Increases By 60.0%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 3.3 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stora Enso Oyj

SEOAY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.26) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

