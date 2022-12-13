Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Increases By 37.5%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 888,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swire Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

Further Reading

