Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Decreases By 62.2%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TAGOF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.