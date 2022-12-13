Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Expands By 222.9%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
HQH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 1,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $24.83.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.
Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.