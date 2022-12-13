Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Expands By 222.9%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 1,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

