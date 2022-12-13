Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Declines By 83.1%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.
About Tenaz Energy
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.