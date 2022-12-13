Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Declines By 83.1%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.