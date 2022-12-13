Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Increases By 365.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 365.1% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TLLTF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

