Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Drops By 59.5%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Down 1.4 %
Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Top Glove Co. Bhd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Glove Co. Bhd. (TGLVY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.