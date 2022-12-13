Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Drops By 59.5%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Down 1.4 %

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

