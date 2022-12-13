Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Grows By 244.0%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 438.0 days.

Tremor International Stock Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:TTTPF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

