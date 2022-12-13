Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Increases By 106.6%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.75. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,637. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.