Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Trading Up 13%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

