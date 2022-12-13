Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GCTAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. 4,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

