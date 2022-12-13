SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SIF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.25. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

