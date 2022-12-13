SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.56

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.17, with a volume of 3129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SJW Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

